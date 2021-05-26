Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $660-664 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $636.01 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.470-0.470 EPS.

Shares of ZS stock traded down $1.66 on Tuesday, reaching $172.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,172,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of -119.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.06 and its 200 day moving average is $185.26. Zscaler has a one year low of $69.83 and a one year high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $157.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist upgraded shares of Zscaler from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zscaler from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $197.96.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.99, for a total transaction of $1,133,940.00. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total value of $1,281,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 256,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,986,749.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,312 shares of company stock valued at $14,302,223. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

