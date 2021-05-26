Zscaler Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 42,650 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 380% compared to the average daily volume of 8,885 call options.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZS. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.30.

NASDAQ ZS traded up $22.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $195.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,834. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.38. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.53 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $69.83 and a 52 week high of $230.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total value of $1,281,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 256,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,986,749.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.99, for a total transaction of $1,133,940.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,812 shares of company stock valued at $14,564,243. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,682,000 after buying an additional 746,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,696,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 2,692.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,706,000 after buying an additional 604,934 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 206.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 672,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,301,000 after buying an additional 453,307 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,141,000 after buying an additional 368,129 shares during the period. 39.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

