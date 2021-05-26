Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZRSEF. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zur Rose Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Zur Rose Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

ZRSEF stock remained flat at $$362.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $355.80 and a 200-day moving average of $368.15. Zur Rose Group has a fifty-two week low of $287.65 and a fifty-two week high of $547.00.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

