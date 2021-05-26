Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,857,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,518,000 after purchasing an additional 632,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,274,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,029,000 after purchasing an additional 51,735 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in RPT Realty by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,031,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after buying an additional 47,353 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RPT Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,484,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in RPT Realty by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 396,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 67,841 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RPT opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $13.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,233.77, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 0.89%. On average, analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

RPT Realty Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

