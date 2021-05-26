Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $318,000 Stock Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 390.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 14,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $764,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,221.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $414,161.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,283 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $49.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.67. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ABM Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.