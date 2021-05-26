Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 19.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Atkore were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atkore during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atkore during the first quarter valued at $50,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Atkore by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Atkore during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Atkore by 633.3% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atkore alerts:

In related news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $320,755.24. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $108,870.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,525. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATKR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $75.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.34. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 2.48. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.96. Atkore had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 67.44%. The business had revenue of $639.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Atkore Profile

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.