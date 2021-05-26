Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stock Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 13,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 2,160.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 1,155.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 17,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mary Dean Hall sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.70, for a total value of $651,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total value of $3,546,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,166,615.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,055 shares of company stock worth $4,608,104 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KWR. Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $236.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.10. Quaker Chemical Co. has a one year low of $165.98 and a one year high of $301.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.55.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $429.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.67 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

Quaker Chemical Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

