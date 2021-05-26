Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 360 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in GATX were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in GATX during the fourth quarter valued at $31,733,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in GATX by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,592,000 after acquiring an additional 233,111 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in GATX by 184.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,243,000 after acquiring an additional 110,990 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GATX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,327,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 33,071 shares during the last quarter.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX opened at $97.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $106.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.16.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $305.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.17 million. GATX had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.57%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GATX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

In other GATX news, SVP Niyi Adedoyin sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total value of $137,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,178 shares in the company, valued at $213,705.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,636.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,784.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,979 shares of company stock worth $3,678,192. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GATX Profile

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.