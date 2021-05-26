Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 90 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,164,000 after acquiring an additional 44,136 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 497.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,146,000 after acquiring an additional 123,644 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NewMarket by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in NewMarket by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in NewMarket by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 92,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

NEU opened at $338.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.34. NewMarket Co. has a 1 year low of $332.45 and a 1 year high of $458.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $566.62 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 34.79% and a net margin of 12.62%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

