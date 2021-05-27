-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.02. South Jersey Industries also reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $674.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.25 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. South Jersey Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.63.

South Jersey Industries stock opened at $26.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day moving average is $23.71. South Jersey Industries has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $29.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 72.02%.

In other South Jersey Industries news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 2,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $63,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,254. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 53.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 303.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

