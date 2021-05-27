-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Asure Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Asure Software reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.22 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 24.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%.

ASUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Asure Software by 19.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Asure Software by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Asure Software by 42.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Asure Software by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Asure Software by 13.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,360. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.87. The company has a market capitalization of $160.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

