$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) will report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Airgain’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Airgain reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Airgain.
AIRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Airgain from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Airgain from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities cut shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIRG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Airgain by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 16,305 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Airgain by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Airgain by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Airgain by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Airgain by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $19.39 on Thursday. Airgain has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.31 million, a PE ratio of -96.95 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.73.
About Airgain
Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.
