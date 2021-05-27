-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Li Auto’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Li Auto will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Li Auto.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on LI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Li Auto from $26.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.23.

LI stock opened at $22.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.13. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion and a PE ratio of -142.63. Li Auto has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $47.70.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at about $418,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,137,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 274.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

