-$0.04 EPS Expected for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) This Quarter

Analysts expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). DURECT posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 157.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 28.91% and a negative net margin of 2.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DRRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on DURECT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DURECT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

In related news, VP Judy R. Joice sold 60,137 shares of DURECT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $103,435.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,311.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in DURECT by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of DURECT by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,068 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of DURECT by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,094 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of DURECT by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,118 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its stake in shares of DURECT by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 81,678 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. 48.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRRX stock opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03. The company has a market cap of $382.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.00 and a beta of 1.40. DURECT has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $2.95.

DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

