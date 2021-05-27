$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) to announce earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for BlackLine’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.07. BlackLine posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BL has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.82.

BlackLine stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.95. 1,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,012. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -82.02 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.53.

In related news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 22,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $2,496,146.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,035,741.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 2,500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $256,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,137.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,013 shares of company stock valued at $18,455,062. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in BlackLine in the 1st quarter worth about $4,238,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackLine by 3.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

