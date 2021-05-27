$0.09 EPS Expected for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) will post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings. CECO Environmental reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $71.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CECE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 325.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in CECO Environmental by 214.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CECO Environmental in the first quarter worth about $63,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in CECO Environmental by 41.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CECO Environmental in the first quarter worth about $81,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CECE opened at $7.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.29 million, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. CECO Environmental has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $9.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.68.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

