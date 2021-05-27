$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) will report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Orthofix Medical posted earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 127.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $1.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Orthofix Medical.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.40 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 7.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,312 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 57.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 834 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,737 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OFIX stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.44 million, a PE ratio of 126.70, a PEG ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.14. Orthofix Medical has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $48.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.12 and its 200 day moving average is $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

