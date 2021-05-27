$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) will post $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Unifi’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Unifi posted earnings per share of ($1.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unifi will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Unifi had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unifi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Unifi from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFI. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unifi in the fourth quarter worth $3,521,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Unifi in the 1st quarter worth about $5,425,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Unifi by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 637,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,575,000 after purchasing an additional 176,787 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Unifi by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,389,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,845,000 after acquiring an additional 138,469 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Unifi by 264.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 104,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

UFI stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.36. 49,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Unifi has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $30.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.90. The company has a market capitalization of $505.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.33 and a beta of 0.83.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

