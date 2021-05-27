$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Shaw Communications’ earnings. Shaw Communications reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Shaw Communications.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.66%. Shaw Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

SJR has been the subject of several research reports. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.50 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shaw Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.79.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJR. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 326,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 58,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,578,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,400,000 after purchasing an additional 301,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

SJR opened at $29.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Shaw Communications has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $30.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.0788 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

