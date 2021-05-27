$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.37. First Financial Bankshares reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $127.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.18 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 43.24%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 506,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,687,000 after acquiring an additional 61,776 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 152.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 16,674 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $1,818,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $2,337,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $1,590,000. Institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIN traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.60. 541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,724. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.35. First Financial Bankshares has a twelve month low of $26.71 and a twelve month high of $51.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

