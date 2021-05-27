-$0.41 EPS Expected for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) to post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Euronav reported earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 136%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronav will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). Euronav had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 6.89%.

Several brokerages have commented on EURN. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Euronav in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Euronav from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. ING Group lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Euronav has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

NYSE EURN traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.79. 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,757. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Euronav has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $10.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Euronav’s payout ratio is currently 3.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Euronav by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 634,089 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after buying an additional 343,311 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Euronav during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in Euronav during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Euronav by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 641,605 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 209,649 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Euronav during the third quarter worth about $290,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

