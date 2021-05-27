$0.49 EPS Expected for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) to announce $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Byline Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 104.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 7.59%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BY. TheStreet raised Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

NYSE BY traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,895. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average of $18.81. Byline Bancorp has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $23.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.08 million, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.86%.

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director William G. Kistner purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $27,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Yohanan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $210,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,464 shares of company stock valued at $56,790 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 53.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 31,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 11,066 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $861,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

