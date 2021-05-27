$0.49 EPS Expected for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.47. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 50.52% and a return on equity of 11.07%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KREF. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 target price (up from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

In other news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $100,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 13.9% during the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 31,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.2% during the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter worth about $2,618,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,719,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KREF traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,910. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.21 and its 200 day moving average is $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 420.22 and a current ratio of 420.22. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.2663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.15%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

