-$0.53 EPS Expected for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) to announce ($0.53) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Omeros reported earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omeros will report full year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($1.90). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($0.80). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). The business had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 million. Omeros’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OMER. Zacks Investment Research cut Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Omeros in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Omeros presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

OMER stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.89. 2,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,965. Omeros has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $25.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.21.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 72,613 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $1,295,415.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,828,771.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Omeros by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,384,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,910,000 after purchasing an additional 495,817 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 994,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,709,000 after acquiring an additional 73,113 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Omeros by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 963,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,765,000 after acquiring an additional 49,390 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Omeros by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 427,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Omeros by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

