$0.59 EPS Expected for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will announce $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.66. Sally Beauty posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 636.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sally Beauty.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $926.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.98 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 401.89% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

SBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Sally Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $21.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.63. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $25.66.

In other Sally Beauty news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $363,791.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 154,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 205,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sally Beauty (SBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.