$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.81. ABM Industries posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 16th.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ABM Industries.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

ABM Industries stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $55.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.23 and its 200 day moving average is $44.73. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 75.77 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 14,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $764,371.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,221.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $414,161.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,283. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABM. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the first quarter worth $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ABM Industries (ABM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.