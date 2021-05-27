$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) This Quarter

Posted by on May 27th, 2021

Brokerages expect ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.81. ABM Industries posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 16th.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

ABM Industries stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $55.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.23 and its 200 day moving average is $44.73. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 75.77 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 14,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $764,371.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,221.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $414,161.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,283. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABM. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the first quarter worth $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ABM Industries (ABM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM)

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.