-$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) will post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($7.37) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, September 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($2.75). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($2.00). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02.

CMPI has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

In related news, insider Arthur M. Krieg purchased 10,036 shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $123,944.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 743,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,178,853.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,332,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,353,000 after purchasing an additional 19,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 368,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 122,227 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 66,595 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 20,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMPI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.74. 167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,765. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.17. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The company has a market cap of $145.79 million and a PE ratio of -1.49.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

