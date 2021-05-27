$1.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will report sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the highest is $1.13 billion. Marathon Oil posted sales of $272.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 293.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year sales of $4.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marathon Oil.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.02.

MRO opened at $11.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -13.79%.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $744,525.00. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,197. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Oil (MRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.