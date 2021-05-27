$1.57 Million in Sales Expected for Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) will announce $1.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.08 million and the lowest is $1.06 million. Arcadia Biosciences reported sales of $280,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 460.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full year sales of $7.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.93 million to $10.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $27.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arcadia Biosciences.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.46. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 47.27% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Arcadia Biosciences stock opened at $2.71 on Monday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of -0.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 219.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 46.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

