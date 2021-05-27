$1.59 Billion in Sales Expected for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) will announce $1.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.68 billion and the lowest is $1.52 billion. TechnipFMC posted sales of $3.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year sales of $6.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $7.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 2.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. AlphaValue lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 1.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 108,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 20,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 8.0% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 27,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 23.5% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $8.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 2.26. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

