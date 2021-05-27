10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Serge Saxonov Sells 771 Shares of Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 771 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $125,410.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Serge Saxonov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total value of $2,761,200.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $2,937,150.00.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $169.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of -33.61 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.87. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $203.25.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. Research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at $16,195,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in 10x Genomics by 108.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 20,666 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,044,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 404.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after buying an additional 40,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at $10,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.70.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

