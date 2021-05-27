1,160,388 Shares in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Purchased by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,160,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,387,000. McAfee comprises about 1.2% of GAM Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of McAfee by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,655,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,649,000 after purchasing an additional 215,982 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of McAfee by 251.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of McAfee by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of McAfee by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 99,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McAfee in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Get McAfee alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.38. 3,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,182. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.45. McAfee Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $26.32.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.63 million. McAfee’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that McAfee Corp. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McAfee from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Pritchard Capital increased their price target on shares of McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.79.

McAfee Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE).

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.