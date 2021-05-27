11,628 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Purchased by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,628 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,815,000. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 2.1% of AXS Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $1,026,748,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,459,000 after acquiring an additional 836,019 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3,226.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 812,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $446,995,000 after acquiring an additional 787,675 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $422,789,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 440,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $242,649,000 after acquiring an additional 190,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Macquarie lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Argus boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.55.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total value of $8,422,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,983.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total value of $393,530.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $394,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,964 shares of company stock worth $9,148,846. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NOW traded down $7.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $478.12. 10,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135,801. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $352.07 and a 1 year high of $598.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 647.21, a PEG ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $507.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $523.90.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.