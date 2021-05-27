125,888 Shares in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Bought by Paradice Investment Management LLC

Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 125,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DADA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 272.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,740,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395,268 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 760.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,280,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551,150 shares during the period. Rovida Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 6,868,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,000 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter worth $27,277,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter worth $23,862,000. 19.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dada Nexus stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.89. 27,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,660. Dada Nexus Limited has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $61.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.23.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.49). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 29.65% and a negative return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $304.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.00 million. Research analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DADA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

