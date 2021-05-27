$132.84 Million in Sales Expected for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) will post sales of $132.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $145.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $115.15 million. North American Construction Group posted sales of $51.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full year sales of $555.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $509.91 million to $626.94 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $601.61 million, with estimates ranging from $560.30 million to $679.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover North American Construction Group.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $132.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.15 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.49%.

Several research firms have commented on NOA. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOA. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,620,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 1,119.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 307,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 282,492 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,570,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 143,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 138,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group stock opened at $13.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $392.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.46. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $14.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0323 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.98%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on North American Construction Group (NOA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.