13,450 Shares in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 80,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 44,785 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 429,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 154,648 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1,165.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,910 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $20.06 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

