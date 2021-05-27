$17.13 Million in Sales Expected for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) will report sales of $17.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.30 million. ADMA Biologics posted sales of $7.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 119.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year sales of $74.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.40 million to $83.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $125.23 million, with estimates ranging from $103.70 million to $152.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 155.78% and a negative return on equity of 85.82%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of ADMA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.76. 27,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,898,030. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.33. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average is $2.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

