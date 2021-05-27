18,453 Shares in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phreesia by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Phreesia by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Phreesia by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Phreesia by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Phreesia from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Phreesia in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

Shares of PHR opened at $48.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -70.94 and a beta of 1.18. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $81.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 18.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $824,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 2,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $107,788.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,616 shares of company stock worth $3,896,563 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

