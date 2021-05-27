$186.71 Million in Sales Expected for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) to post sales of $186.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $185.92 million and the highest is $187.50 million. NetScout Systems posted sales of $183.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full year sales of $850.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $849.30 million to $851.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $885.51 million, with estimates ranging from $875.00 million to $896.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NetScout Systems.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $213.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.97 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.99. The company had a trading volume of 10,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,306. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.80, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.76. NetScout Systems has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $31.91.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $197,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,026 shares in the company, valued at $843,885.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,314.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTCT. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 95,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter worth $421,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 49,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 24,189 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 20,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetScout Systems (NTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.