$2.91 EPS Expected for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) will report earnings of $2.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.03 to $3.12. AbbVie reported earnings of $2.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year earnings of $12.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.50 to $12.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $13.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.59 to $14.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.31.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 225,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,206,000 after acquiring an additional 29,528 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 5.7% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 21.5% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 79,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,418,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,104,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $118.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

