$2.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) to post $2.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.02 billion. Community Health Systems reported sales of $2.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full year sales of $12.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.01 billion to $12.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.56 billion to $12.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.53. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on CYH shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Community Health Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

Community Health Systems stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.63. 94,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,516,075. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 205,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $6,434,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $458,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,910,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,216,000 after buying an additional 708,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 133,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 78,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

