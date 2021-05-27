20,972 Shares in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Purchased by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Discovery by 92.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 96,008 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 762,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,930,000 after buying an additional 82,053 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 56,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $31.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.05 and a 200 day moving average of $39.89.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 167,751 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $9,630,584.91. Also, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $15,147,183.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,935 shares in the company, valued at $27,546,872.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 658,942 shares of company stock worth $40,871,231 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

