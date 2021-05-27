$213.34 Million in Sales Expected for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) will announce $213.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $201.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $225.18 million. Coeur Mining posted sales of $154.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full year sales of $882.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $867.80 million to $899.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $932.00 million, with estimates ranging from $887.00 million to $976.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $202.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDE stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,325,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,657,785. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.63 and a beta of 1.87.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

