$233.32 Million in Sales Expected for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) to report $233.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for 2U’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $242.50 million and the lowest is $228.24 million. 2U posted sales of $182.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that 2U will report full-year sales of $943.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $939.70 million to $947.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.49 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 24.29%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research upped their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.10.

2U stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.91. The company had a trading volume of 71,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.43. 2U has a 12-month low of $28.45 and a 12-month high of $59.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of 2U by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,272,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,958,000 after acquiring an additional 215,827 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of 2U by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,272,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,958,000 after purchasing an additional 215,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 2U by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,332,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,406,000 after acquiring an additional 69,992 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in 2U by 79.8% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,239,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of 2U by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,800,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,031,000 after acquiring an additional 242,787 shares during the period.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

