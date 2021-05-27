$238.30 Million in Sales Expected for US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) to report $238.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Ecology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $238.00 million and the highest is $238.60 million. US Ecology posted sales of $213.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full-year sales of $973.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $971.40 million to $976.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $228.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.30 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ECOL shares. TheStreet raised US Ecology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECOL. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Ecology stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,375. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.82. US Ecology has a 1-year low of $29.89 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

