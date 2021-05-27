$27.67 Million in Sales Expected for HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) to announce $27.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for HEXO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.06 million to $29.61 million. HEXO reported sales of $16.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that HEXO will report full-year sales of $109.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $101.03 million to $111.92 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $154.20 million, with estimates ranging from $136.22 million to $184.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HEXO.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $25.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.46 million. HEXO had a negative net margin of 190.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%.

HEXO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on HEXO from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC raised HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on HEXO from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.40 target price on shares of HEXO in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. HEXO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.68.

HEXO opened at $6.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $780.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.41. HEXO has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $11.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEXO. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in HEXO by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of HEXO by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 139,301 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEXO during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in HEXO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in HEXO in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

