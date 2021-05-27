2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $233.32 Million

Analysts expect 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) to announce $233.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for 2U’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $242.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $228.24 million. 2U posted sales of $182.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that 2U will report full-year sales of $943.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $939.70 million to $947.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. 2U had a negative return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on TWOU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in 2U by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,239,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,855,000 after buying an additional 1,437,968 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 2U by 331.6% during the fourth quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,599 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of 2U by 4,416.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 89,698 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the fourth quarter worth $6,787,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in 2U by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ TWOU traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $36.91. The company had a trading volume of 71,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,730. 2U has a 52-week low of $28.45 and a 52-week high of $59.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.22 and its 200 day moving average is $39.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

