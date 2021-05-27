-$3.34 EPS Expected for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will announce earnings of ($3.34) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.51). Precision Drilling reported earnings of ($2.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year earnings of ($8.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.52) to ($6.66). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.38) to ($1.16). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $236.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.39 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 18.92% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PDS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of PDS opened at $31.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.45. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $31.71. The stock has a market cap of $418.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 3.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDS. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Precision Drilling by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

