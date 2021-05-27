316,459 Shares in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 316,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $284,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at $102,916,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at $67,394,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at $64,392,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at $48,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNT opened at $35.17 on Thursday. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.48.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

