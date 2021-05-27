3,562 Shares in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,562 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,742,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $582,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,190,945 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $169,482,000 after buying an additional 264,258 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at $11,520,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 263,087 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $10,637,000 after acquiring an additional 158,145 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $284,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,402.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FL stock opened at $63.98 on Thursday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.58 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.13 and its 200-day moving average is $50.11.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.47%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foot Locker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Williams Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.45.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

